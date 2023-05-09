Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Houses sell for more money in neighborhoods with big, leafy canopies. So pests that can kill many trees quickly can pose real economic dangers. Celia Llopis-Jepsen of the Kansas News Service tells us how Kansas and Missouri communities are now hedging their arboreal bets.

Plus, more on these stories:



Abortion providers in Kansas and two other states filed a federal lawsuit Monday seeking to preserve access to the abortion pill mifepristone.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran says Wichita needs to expand beyond commercial aviation to retain the title of Air Capital of the World.

A new policy at Kansas State University will let students report drug-related emergencies or other concerns without fear of being punished for breaking the law.

Toxic algae blooms have returned to waterways in Kansas for the spring and summer.

The annual letter carriers food drive is scheduled for Saturday in and around Wichita.

