Friday, April 28, 2023

Musician David Lord's new album, Forest Standards Volume 3 is out today. The Wichita-based guitarist says that some might be surprised--even baffled--by the album's creative origins. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Lord and we’ll hear their conversation.

Plus, more on these stories:

Kansas is banning transgender women from women’s bathrooms, locker rooms, prisons and domestic violence shelters.

A bill that would specify parents’ rights in public school classrooms will not become law in Kansas. Lawmakers once again failed to override Governor Laura Kelly’s veto.

Kansas lawmakers passed a law that will require doctors to tell patients that abortion pills may be reversible, an idea that’s largely rejected by medical professionals. Legislators overrode a veto by Democratic governor Laura Kelly.

Kansas lawmakers have voted to create a state-funded program that routes $2 million to anti-abortion counseling centers. Governor Laura Kelly had vetoed the funding but lawmakers overturned that.

Kansas will soon have new work requirements for some people receiving food stamps.

Wichita’s Ethics Advisory Board ruled this week that council member and mayoral candidate Bryan Frye did not violate city policy.

Both revenue and profit were up at Textron Aviation in the first quarter of 2023.

Wichita's Early Edition is produced by KMUW News and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Producer:Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Blaise Mesa, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine.

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

