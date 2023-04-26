Wednesday, April 26, 2023

The musical group Blues Traveler has been making albums and touring nationally since the late 1980s. While some of their contemporaries have stopped making new music, Blues Traveler drummer Brendan Hill says new music remains a vital force within the band. He adds that one critical element also keeps the band going—their fanbase. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Brendan Hill.

Plus more on these stories:



The Kansas Legislature is gearing up for another battle over school funding. Some lawmakers want to keep controversial policies out of the discussion.

The Kansas Department of Commerce has awarded $50 million dollars in grants for infrastructure and economic development projects across the state. It’s part of a program to help projects delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Wichita police officer won't face charges after shooting and killing a man who shot another officer.

A private company that runs Century II says the perceived uncertainty of the building’s future is causing issues with staffing at the performing arts and convention center.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is proposing $10 million dollars for upgrades to the Sporting KC soccer stadium ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The City of Wichita is expecting a $15 million dollar budget deficit in 2025.

