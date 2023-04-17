Monday, April 17, 2023

"Heart Is The Hero" is the latest album from Americana trio The Wood Brothers. Co-founder Oliver Wood says that the album was inspired by the notion of living in the moment. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Wood in anticipation of The Wood Brothers performance tonight in Salina.

Plus, more on these stories:



The state’s top education official says Kansas schools should make academic achievement a priority, and that includes raising test scores.

Thousands of immigrants in Kansas brought to the U-S illegally as children could become newly eligible for health insurance. Community health advocates support the move.

Democratic Governor Laura Kelly has vetoed a bill requiring schools teaching gun safety to use lessons provided by the National Rifle Association.

The Wichita City Council will consider funding a helping to fund a Child Psychiatry fellowship at the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Wichita.

A national climate prediction center is forecasting the possibility of a warmer-than-normal spring and summer in Kansas.

Former Wichita Congressman Mike Pompeo says he might run for president some day, but not in 2024.

The Wichita Police Department will participate in this year’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Wichita's Early Edition is produced by KMUW News and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine.

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper