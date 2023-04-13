Thursday, April 13, 2023
The Fairmount neighborhood sprang up in the late 1890s, with close ties to its college neighbor to the north, now known as Wichita State University. Through a series of transitions over the years, Fairmount became a largely Black neighborhood. And that changed the relationship between the area and the university. Now developers who hope to serve a growing student body are remaking Fairmount’s northern edge with high-end student apartments. Here’s more on the neighborhood’s latest transition, plus news from Wichita and around the state.
Plus, more on these stories:
- Kansas school districts with high percentages of low-income students could lose millions in funding next year unless state lawmakers extend the benefit.
- The Wichita Land Bank acquired its first properties this week since it was established in May 2021.
- The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office is warning about computer scams aimed at older people.
- The number of sexually transmitted infections in Kansas continued to rise in 2021, and cases of chlamydia, syphilis and gonorrhea all rose from the year before.
- 2023 has already been an active year for tornadoes, with multiple outbreaks across the Midwest and South at the end of March.
- A federal judge temporarily blocked federal regulations in Kansas and 23 other states that deal with clean water.
Wichita's Early Edition is produced by KMUW News and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.
Producer: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Celia Hack, Samantha Horton, Suzanne Perez, Eric Schmid, and Tom Shine.
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper