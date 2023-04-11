Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Monarch butterflies can’t reproduce without milkweed. That fact has inspired a lot of gardeners to plant it. But as Celia Llopis-Jepsen of the Kansas News Service reports, doing so can land them in trouble. Because some cities don’t allow the plant.

Also, I share an excerpt of my conversation with New Yorker cartoonist and this year's Big Read Wichita author, Roz Chast, about her graphic memoir, Can't We Talk About Something More Pleasant?

Plus, more on these stories:



A federal court ruling revoking the FDA’s authorization of a key abortion drug won’t immediately shut down its use in Kansas. But that could change by the end of the week.

April is typically the windiest month in Kansas, and that can make this the toughest time of the year for wildland firefighters. But real-world training efforts are helping more firefighters get prepared.

Seven Kansas hospitals have closed since 2010 and another 50 are currently at risk. One of those – S-C-K Health, in Arkansas City – is hoping to survive by taking advantage of new federal rules that allow it to scale back services.

Wichita will once again host a national figure skating competition.

Wichita's Early Edition is produced by KMUW News and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: David Condos, Rose Conlon, Beth Golay, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Jim McLean, and Tom Shine

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper