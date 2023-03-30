Thursday, March 30, 2023

Jazz musicians Jeff Lederer and Matt Wilson have a friendship and musical partnership that reaches back to the early '90s. The pair have just released a new live album as the Leap Day Trio with bassist Mimi Jones. Lederer and Wilson recently spoke with KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin about the album.

The Kansas Senate has approved a bill making it easier to get a religious exemption from vaccine requirements.

Kansas House lawmakers advanced a bill Wednesday that would require doctors to tell patients that abortion pills may be reversible. That’s despite safety concerns.

Older Kansans receiving food assistance might soon face work requirements to stay on the program.

The Food and Drug Administration has approved overdose-reversing drug Narcan as an over-the-counter medication, and what that means locally.

The owner of the Kansas City Royals baseball team says that plans are progressing toward a new downtown ballpark and they could leave 50-year-old Kauffman Stadium as early as 2027 or 2028.

The Kansas Senate approved a plan to hold state-run primary elections for the 2024 presidential nomination process instead of party-run caucuses.

The Kansas Legislature has sent a bill to the governor that increases the legal age for buying cigarettes, electronic cigarettes and other tobacco products to 21 from 18.

