Coming March 27th, Wichita's Early Edition

Wichita's Early Edition

By Beth Golay
Published March 22, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT

We want to tell you about a new podcast. Actually it’s a news podcast.

Wichita’s Early Edition will bring you the first news of the day from Wichita and around the state. It’s everything you need to know in 15 minutes… or less.

KMUW has 12 newscasts that air throughout the day. But we know you’re not always tied to your radio. This podcast compiles that news all in one place, so you can listen on your schedule.

Find Wichita’s Early Edition every weekday at kmuw.org, or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Our first episode is Monday, March 27th.

Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
