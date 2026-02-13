The Range | February 13, 2026

Wichita school leaders recently approved a major renovation of the woodshop at Heights High School. And students in the class are getting hands-on experience building cabinets and other items for schools across the district. Daniel Caudill visited Heights to see how the upgrades will help support students looking to work in a professional shop someday.

Also, this Valentine’s Day, you may get a knock at your door from a Grammy-winning vocalist. Roy Moy the Third is offering singing telegrams in the Wichita area. For this edition of In The Mix, Carla Eckels has more on Roy’s effort to spread love.

