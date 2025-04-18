The Range | April 18, 2025

Wichita needs thousands of units of affordable housing — but there’s not much financial incentive to build them. So, a Wichita businessman has set up an investment fund that directs money toward low-income housing. KMUW news reporter Celia Hack has more.

Pop bands have been a musical phenomenon in the U.S. for a long time. But every so often, international pop stars build a following here. For this month’s “Culture Pop,” Hugo Phan takes a look at the growing K-Pop community in Wichita.

