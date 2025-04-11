The Range | April 11, 2025

The Wichita Wind Surge opened the home portion of its 2025 season this week at Equity Bank Park...all while a new manager is leading the team this year. Brian Dinkelman is a native of Centralia, Illinois. He spent the last five seasons managing the Single-A Cedar Rapids Kernels before moving up to Double-A Wichita. Dinkelman talked with KMUW's Tom Shine about finding the balance between winning and player development, his short stint in the major leagues and how he fell in love with baseball.

Also, precision haircuts come naturally to Alfred Urbina, who opened a barber shop two years ago in Wichita’s North End. Since then, he’s worked to make sure his business lives up to its name: 4 The People — Barber Lounge. Carla Eckels has more on this month's edition of "In The Mix."