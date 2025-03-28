The Range | March 28, 2025

Wichita’s newest bookshop is a small store with a big mission. It amplifies works by people of color, and helps readers diversify their bookshelves. Suzanne Perez talks with the owner of Left on Read about her store and its role in the community.

Also, a new film shot in Kansas premiers tonight [friday] at the Orpheum theater. “Sod and Stubble” follows a family and their homesteading saga in the 1870s in Osborne County. Torin Andersen talked with director Ken Spurgeon, who brought the story to the big screen.