The Range | March 14, 2025

It’s March and that means … basketball. The NCAA men’s and women’s tournaments start next week. Intrust Bank Arena will host men’s games beginning Thursday. The men’s tournament has grown into a huge national sporting event, with office pools, watch parties and all 67 games on TV. KMUW news director Tom Shine has more on the history of the tournament.

Also, BreAnna Monk has worked in education and for the city of Derby, and done event planning across the country. All of which led to her new position as President and CEO of Wichita Festivals. For this edition of In The Mix, Carla Eckels talked with the new leader of Riverfest.

