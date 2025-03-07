The Range | March 07, 2025

Last month, Kansas lawmakers passed a bill banning gender-affirming care for minors. It’s the latest in a series of laws restricting the rights of transgender Kansans. Statewide and nationally, debates over transgender rights and inclusion are also playing out in faith communities. As news reporter Rose Conlon reports, that includes a church in Winfield.

Also, Artists, by nature, are creative people. But creativity alone doesn’t pay the bills. Chloe Webbe realized at a young age that she enjoyed the business of art as much as creating the art itself. She talked with Torin Andersen in her Delano studio for this month’s ArtWorks.