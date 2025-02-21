The Range | February 21, 2025

Once a year, the fanciest cats around gather at The Cotillion to compete in what is essentially a feline beauty pageant. The tradition is more than 50 years old. KMUW news reporter Celia Hack was at the event to find out what keeps the spirit of the cat show alive.

Also, many people grew up playing with Lego bricks — whether it was following the instructions and building a set, or mixing and matching to see where their imagination might take them. On this first episode of Culture Pop, Hugo Phan takes a look at a group of people still enjoying Lego well into adulthood.