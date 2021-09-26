Dispatches From The 2021 New York Film Festival

Hey there, everyone! I’ll be updating this page through the course of this year’s festival—I’ll leave this welcome message here and update below, most recent posts at the top.

I have bad and good news: the bad news is that I applied to cover this year’s festival remotely, but not too long before the festival they changed course and decided nearly the entire thing was going to be held in person. Fun for physical festival goers! A little disappointing for those of us who expected something else. But there is a silver lining—most of the movies available to those of us covering the festival remotely are films with not as high a profile, which means I’ll be checking out movies I might not have otherwise. Yes, we’re all excited about the Coens and the Campions and the Almodóvars, but I’ll see (and cover) all of those eventually anyway. We’ll hear plenty about them. This gives us a chance to explore some stuff we might not have had time for if we’d been watching those, and also to catch up with some of the incredible restorations and revivals of older films the festival is showing. I admit sometimes these are things that get squeezed out when I’m off chasing the shiny object. This forces me to dig a little deeper, and hopefully be a better movie lover.

OK, here we go! New York! (From my home!)

Saturday, 9/25/21

Lou Scamble Maxim Gaudette and Evelyne Rompré in Denis Côté's SOCIAL HYGIENE

Social Hygiene

About three minutes in, I thought to myself, “Oh, wow, the entire thing is going to be like this, isn’t it? Am I going to be able to do this?”

To answer those now: Yes and yes. And to take it further, I actually had a pretty good time.

What the “thing” is “like” is this: A woman in white and a man in black stand in a field, about 20 feet away from each other. The woman stands arms akimbo and never moves, or never moves until one exasperated gesture at the end of this 13-minute take. The man never moves from his spot, though he’s much more demonstrative, and we quickly learn he’s not quite as bound by convention as other people might be. We see the two in a static long shot through a smudged camera lens, and they speak to each other very deliberately, with two-second silences between each person’s next line of dialogue, the woman almost shouting.

And this really is how the entire movie is, made up of six or seven scenes just like this, each with the same man, named Antonin, talking to a different woman (though they repeat later in the film), with each woman frustrated by Antonin and his way of life. He’s a bit of a rogue, a con man, he’s broke, he’s in love with a woman other than his wife, and he delights a bit in the frustration he causes. That woman in white is his sister, Solveig, who wants Antonin to get his act together, and through the course of the film we meet his wife, his paramour, and a tax collector, among a few others, each in long shot, each standing in place, each at a distance, each trying to get Antonin to shape up in one way or another.

And here I’ve spent all this time with a description that would not at all entice me to watch what turned out to be a reasonably entertaining, certainly clever, curiously engaging movie. Now, it is all of those other things I said, and to be fair, I really don’t think director Denis Côté has any interest in enticing anyone to anything. But this isn’t just a formal exercise, it’s also slyly funny in a way I never expected when it began, and at 75 minutes it’s short enough you can bear with the style if that’s something that would normally grate on you. Now, of course Côté knows what he’s doing with this, and he knows how a lot of people might react to such an aggressively strange approach, and he plays with that to surprise us with unexpected humor, light wordplay, and a few sight gags that gave me a big smile, if not actual belly laughs.

Côté claims this movie was conceived well before the pandemic, but whether that’s true or not, art takes on the context of its time, and watching these characters keep such a physical distance from each other is striking when we know the movie was also shot under conditions that necessitated exactly what we’re seeing. Sometimes things work better because of circumstances that are out of our control, and I think I had more patience with this than I would have were we not living in this particular time in our history. But we are, and I’m glad I had that patience, because I will think of Social Hygiene a lot more fondly than I might have otherwise.

Cohen Film Collection Steven Keats, Carol Kane and Paul Freedman in HESTER STREET

Hester Street

Carol Kane has played so many overwhelmingly nutty characters that it’s easy to forget (or never to have known) it wasn’t always that way for her. Not that I’m upset she plays those characters! She’s a treasure. But it’s truly lovely to see her in a role like this one, a role that got her an Oscar nomination, as Gitl in Joan Micklin Silver’s gently funny, quietly sad portrait of late-19th-century Jewish immigrant life in New York City. The movie is part of the festival’s Revivals section, made in 1975 and having recently been restored from the original negative, and despite its extremely low budget ($370,000, apparently), it looks gorgeous and feels authentic, and it’s able to thread that needle of telling a story so specific to its characters, but that also feels universal.

It takes a bit for Kane to show up, as we start the movie with Jake, who’s come to America recently enough to still be excited by it, but long enough ago that he’s settled into the rhythms of New York life. He’s met some women, he’s got a job, he has an apartment. He also has, it turns out, a wife and child, whom he receives at Ellis Island, and we see how much that old life no longer suits him. His wife, played by Kane, understandably struggles to instantly adapt to American life—she doesn’t speak the language, she’s not used to the more freewheeling (and less religious) social expectations around her, and this frustrates Jake to the point that he more or less gives up wanting anything to do with her.

Kane never has a huge blowup or anything that signals a Great performance, but we see her heart break in all sorts of little ways, as she’s confused by this new life and by the husband who no longer seems to exist. As it becomes more and more clear to her that the life she thought she had is gone, or is slipping away beyond her control, we ache for her. But we also feel a tiny bit of happiness, because it becomes clear she has other options, even if they weren’t the options she thought she had.

This is the story of so many lives, of how people change and we can’t really fight it, of how doors open and close, of how these kinds of stories are always going on, amid the bustle of a new world and a busy city. And it’s the story of a woman trying to get by in a man’s world—not even trying to blaze a trail, just trying to live a modest life under conditions that simply take for granted that she’s not as important as her husband (we learn at one point that upon divorce, she must wait 91 days to remarry, while Jake could remarry the second he walks out the door).

Anyone familiar with Joan Micklin Silver will not be surprised to hear this is an excellent film, but even so I was struck by the generosity she shows toward Gitl and how she doesn’t do anything showy to pull at our heart strings, telling the story is enough. The film’s black-and-white photography looks fantastic and helps its small budget along to place us in a fascinating time in our country’s history. And Silver drops in little scenes here and there that essentially play like short silent movies, which also helps us fall back into the past (anachronistically or not). This is a really, really nice movie.

