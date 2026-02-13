Local Grammy-nominated artist makes couples swoon with singing telegrams for Valentine's Day

For some, Roy Moy III is known for his expertise as an aerospace engineer, but to many, Moy is a Grammy-winning vocalist. He’s sung the national anthem at Major League Baseball games and educated children through STEMusic. This Valentine's Day, he’s doing something different. Moy will be offering singing telegrams throughout Wichita. For this edition of in the Mix, Carla Eckels spoke with Moy about his effort to spread love.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

You started doing Valentine singing telegrams last year. What was the interest?

I just wanted to do something unique. When it comes to Valentine's Day, everyone's looking for that special gift or that dinner, or different things like that. I said, “You know what? You're a singer. You're in this city, Wichita, Kansas, and I'm pretty sure people ... [are] always loving your voice and want you to sing different things. What if you offer that as a service, as a gift?” That would be super unique, and I put on my website opportunities to book Valentine's Day singing telegrams for ... [the] weekend. That’s how it started.

Describe what it's like when you go out and sing.

It's super exciting for me because of the joy that I get to see on the person's face. So somebody will book on the website, and then I'll go out to the destination. There's also a virtual option as well. And then, of course, the spouse or the girlfriend or the boyfriend or the fiancé or that loved one is surprised, and I start singing the song and offer them the rose, if I'm in person. To see the smile and the joy and the look that they give their person, their loved one, of like, “Wow! You thought this much of me to book a song in person is just wonderful.” And then the surrounding people, if it's like at an office or something like that, everyone gets to enjoy in this music and this gift. I know what God gave me, and I get to share it with the world and spread love. That's what this holiday is all about. No matter if you're in a relationship or single, it's all about giving love and spreading love. So I get to do that with my voice, and it's very amazing.

What are the songs that you're going to offer this year?

So this year, I wanted to try something new and sing some songs that were familiar to people. So, “The Point of it All” by Anthony Hamilton, “L.O.V.E.” by Frank Sinatra, “All of Me” by John Legend, “Can't Help Falling In Love” by Elvis Presley, and “Isn't She Lovely?” by Stevie Wonder. So, five songs that people can choose from to give love to the person who's most important.

Will you do any kind of customized versions of songs?

I think there will be an opportunity for that. You know, there's different packages on the website, and so there'll be different opportunities if that's something that somebody wants to do for their person that they love. So, yeah, I'm just excited to be able to do this again, spread love and give some joy to people, and provide a unique gift right here in the city of Wichita, Kansas.

Tell us about your experience singing last year. I know that you sang at Towne East Mall?

I got to go into Towne East, we actually did have to get permission, and just kind of walked around with a bouquet of roses and walked up to couples and said, “Hey, would you be open to listening to me sing a little bit?” And I would sing a piece of a song and then provide them with two roses, [one] for each person, and just say “Happy Valentine's Day,” and to see the smiles, to see people just looking at each other, like, “Oh my gosh, this is so cool, and it's on Valentine's Day,” was just a thrill.

And then a little outside of Wichita, I got to go and surprise someone. They had this friends outing, and I showed up at this restaurant and started singing, and everyone started crying, and the ladies were just so overjoyed with the experience of live singing ... on a day of love. Also, on the virtual option, sometimes people are in relationships and their partner, or their loved one, is across the country, out of state. So one booking by a couple, they were in two different states, and we all hopped on Zoom, and I sang for this gentleman's wife. And it was just such a sweet thing to see them connect, crying a little bit, and seeing that love that they have for each other.

Do you ever use music tracks, or is it primarily you singing?

Primarily, it was me singing last year, but this year, with the song selections now, there are options that people can choose from. There will be an instrumental track, and so you'll have some of that music in the background as well. And I think it's just going to elevate the experience even more for people to enjoy.

Are these singing telegrams designed for singles? Couples?

These singing telegrams are designed for anyone who is celebrating love. So, if you're having a Galentine’s Day, and you got all your girls over, you’re single, and you just want to feel some love, and maybe you want to encourage a friend, that sort of thing. And of course, for couples, fiancés, married couples, boyfriends, girlfriends, all those different things.

How romantic or funny can the performance be?

I think what is so exciting about these singing telegrams is that you never know how the person receiving it is going to respond. And so sometimes you get bursts of laughter, and you just sing along with it and make it fun. Sometimes you're getting that deep, moving moment of tears and gratitude. And so you continue to sing with that solemn nature. And sometimes you just get to see couples and people in love hugging each other, looking at each other. And I think for me, as the singer, the moment is about them. So I'm going to hit my notes, I'm going to sing all the ways that I know how to sing, but I'm also going to create that space for people to enjoy each other in that moment. I think that's something for me that is just so exciting and fills my heart with joy.

Do you wear a special costume or a particular outfit?

I have this red velvet jacket on. And so, if you see Mr. Roy Moy III coming up with this red velvet jacket on, you know, it's about to be a singing telegram that's going to happen on Valentine's Day weekend, and I'm typically going to have a rose in my hand as well. So yes, that is definitely the look that we're going for to spread that love.

Roy Moy III will be performing singing telegrams on Valentine's Day weekend. You can book him at www.RoyMoy3music.com/valentine.

