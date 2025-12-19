Local American Legion chapter hopes to help more families in need despite getting fewer toy donations

On Sunday, December 21, the American Legion Arthur Gossett Post 273 is hosting its annual toy giveaway. The post, near 13th and Hydraulic in Wichita, collects and redistributes toys from the Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots. This year, a lot less toys were given, but the post still plans to surpass last year’s numbers to help families in need. John Cintron, who is part of Sons of the American Legion Squadron Commander 273, spoke with KMUW’s Carla Eckels about this year ‘s toy giveaway.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

How did this all start?

The toy giveaway began back in 2013 when we realized that, as a 501(c)(19) nonprofit organization, the advantage that we had as a nonprofit was [that] we could request and get donations. I said, “Wait a minute, we can get these toys.” We didn’t know how many we could get at the time, but we put effort in. And our first year, we started off with 400 toys, and then it [went up] from there, up to 500 to 600 to 700, 800, then it came to 1000, and then it came to 1200 just last year. We go out, we hustle, and get those toys.

What do families have to do to get the toys?

Not much. It's different compared to the other organizations; no proof of income is required. Just bring the parent or legal guardian to show up with them, and then we give them a little wristband or a ticket where they can come in and pick up [and] select their toys.

How does it actually work?

At the time of the event, the parents and children are lined up outside the post when we open the doors. Then, we guide them into the main door and [into] the ballroom. We usually have staff members help out and guide them there. We check in like that. We just got them in a single file line. We usually set the tables up in an “L” shape. We look at the toys and the age groups, [and] then we keep it well organized. Great volunteers help out with the children, and we make sure that they leave out the back door with their toys. It's very fun and exciting.

How many toys are given away?

Generally, from Toys for Tots, our event gives away 1000 toys. Even now, if somebody else donates, then that adds more. Like last year, our event had 1200 toys. We had over 500 families. It was a blessing. This year we have a lot less toys, just over 200. We plan to increase that number by the event Sunday.

What kind of toys?

All sorts, we usually have a lot of dolls, Lego, stuffed animals or footballs, basketballs, baseballs, trucks, remote control cars, Transformers, Hot Wheels — we get a lot of Hot Wheels every year. We also get some of the hottest commodities. If you see something like new movies coming out, like “The Lion King” or something like that, those toys are already out. And sometimes people donate those, which are very pricey. And I applaud the donors for that. But the majority of the time, items like board games, Monopoly [and] Scrabble. Children have a right to choose their toy; that's the advantage of our toy giveaway. They can pick whatever they want. If somebody has two kids, they can get two toys a piece. That's four toys going out the door, for girls and boys.

Carla Eckels / KMUW

What about bikes?

Bikes? That's fun! Last year, bikes were kind of hard to get a hold of, but we managed to get about five or six of them last year.

You said you give away bikes. Are they all new bikes?

The majority of the time? Yes. Sometimes we use donated, but we fix them, we make sure we fix the safety concerns on them. Last year, we had one of our veterans, his name is Paul Johnson, 83 years old, come in and stepped up. He said, “I'm here to help.” And he helped us fix the bikes and repaired them, cleaned them, and was very helpful. He said, “I'm going to kick in, because that's my heart,” and I love him for it.

What has the reaction been like from families?

They’re happy. You get a lot of “thank yous” at the end of the day, and people would shake my hand and say, “God bless you.” And they're happy that we're here to help them out to get some toys, because they were struggling [financially]. And I get that a lot.

What makes this particular post unique?

Well, the area it's in is unique because there are a lot of people who don't know where to go for certain things. They come here for a drink, or they come here for some food, and they do serve food here. For some people, it’s within walking distance. Some people are like, “Oh, I come … for our community. And this is what we do. We serve our community. It's in a very tough area, but it's a very good area, and they rely on this post for many things, not just serving veterans and families, but the community. It relies on it. That's one of the most important things. The community needs us, and we sure as heck need them. And I know that for a fact.

The American Legion Arthur Gossett Post 273 Christmas Toy Giveaway Operation Polar Bear event will be held on Sunday, December 21, from 2-5 pm.

