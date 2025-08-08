TKAAM executive director wants to turn museum into cultural hub

Shane Carter, executive director of The Kansas African American Museum, has only been on the job for three months. But Carter knows what he wants: To make the museum’s new downtown space a premier destination for visitors. In the meantime, fundraising and construction plans continue for the new building.

Carter, who is 38 years old, moved to Wichita from Troy, Ohio, where he managed the Lincoln Community Center. During his tenure, the center was dedicated to educating, informing and uplifting the community. The mission for The Kansas African American Museum (TKAAM) is similar, but on a different platform — one that is immersed in history, art and artifacts.

"One thing I'm really excited about within our new space is thinking of Dockum, and how that sit-in can really be an exhibit that just brings people together and celebrates history and makes TKAAM a destination ... as you're traveling throughout the country, because that [was the] first sit-in here in America that's documented."

TKAAM has a new space on Second and Main, which was formerly the Sunflower Bank. Those who want to see the new space may have to wait.

"Our goal is ... the first quarter of 2027, which gives us the rest of this year," Carter said.

"It's a historic [building] in terms of an architectural gem. It's cast concrete, very solidly built. The location, the parking, the ability to have ADA compliancy with an elevator. And so, we're really excited about that."

Courtesy photo A rendering of what the new TKAAM building will look like.

Carter said one area the museum needs to celebrate is what he calls "the genealogy trees" in Wichita.

"There's so many times I have people that come through and say, 'Hey, my grandmother had a barbecue spot over on 21st or my grandfather had a TV repair shop down here on Main Street.' So, I think as we get to the new space, we'll have 22,000 square feet. It'll allow us to have revolving exhibits, moving exhibits, and ... the ability to shift and transform some things. How we tie [together] the local community, I believe, is by celebrating the history that was important to them and how it was tied to their families and to their businesses and to their church [and social] life."

Carter, who's been a football player and coach, looks forward to promoting local TKAAM Trailblazers, of which football player Barry Sanders and basketball player Lynette Woodard are a part of.

"I grew up watching Barry Sanders and my brother played for the Minnesota Vikings, so a lot of times, Barry Sanders would break our heart. We'd go up to Detroit and ... the game's close, and then Barry would rip off a run, and before you know it, we're all going home and we're saddened. So, I very much admire Barry Sanders. I look forward to honoring his legacy. And Lynette Woodard, same with her. I look forward to not only learning more about her, but [also] being able to connect with her. So many of our young children need to know who they are, because if 'you' know who they are, then you know who 'you' are."

Carter says having skills as a contractor definitely helps in moving the project forward.



"I'm able to read blueprints and renderings. It’s nice to be able to go into a construction meeting and already have my questions mapped out, understand the budget, be really fiscally prudent and a good steward. I'm able to speak confidently and comfortably about where we're at with the budget and ultimately the construction so it's helped me tremendously. ....God has set me up [with] life experiences to be in this role and be able to be comfortable managing the organization, but ultimately, the construction too."

In addition to square footage and more accessibility, Carter calls the new museum space a cultural hub.

"I'm most excited [about] how we can tap into the rest of the state and become a stopping point for folks as they travel throughout the United States. And I think with the technology and ... [creating] a first-class experience, I believe people are able to come back throughout the year and not only tell their friends but make this a place where they're stopping intentionally in Wichita to celebrate African American history."