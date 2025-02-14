Love songs that stick with us through the years

Na Atkinson was able to immediately name her favorite love song — “Nothing’s Gonna Change My Love For You” by Glenn Medeiros. It fills her mind with fond memories of her husband Chadd, who she’s been married to for 18 years.

“I like it because the words and the rhythm are so beautiful,” Atkinson said.

“It reminds me about my husband. He used to sing to me when we were dating.”

Bass player Conrad Rucker says his favorite love song is “Love Ballad” by the R&B group L.T.D. (Love Togetherness and Devotion) with lead vocalist, Jeffery Osborne.

“This song is very well written, and I just love the sound of Jeffery Osborne’s voice. That song came out [in] 1976 and during that particular summer of ’76. It seemed like everybody was having that song sung at their wedding. I liked the song, and if I was going to get married in ’76, I would have had that song sung at my wedding also.”

Joseph Onijala says it’s hard to choose one favorite love song, but the song that’s very near to his heart is “I Love You Because” by Jim Reeves. Onijala says he’s sang that tune over the decades.

“I learned about this song when I was in high school in Nigeria. That was in the ‘60s. I sing it to my wife, I sing it to the grandchildren mostly because it connects our hearts; the children are listening, and they [know] that they’re connected with their grandpa [chuckle].

