The end of the line

When we started En Route 5 years ago, we knew we wanted to reach Wichitans where they were, to give an opportunity for voices to be heard. We witnessed new beginnings, like Juan Arriaga, an LA transplant who didn’t plan to end up in Wichita.

Or Shaquan Titchenor, who was on his way to a job interview on his first day of work-release.

We met Anne Pierce, who worked for Wichita Public Schools, teaching English to refugee students.

We met Dana Reposa, who was on her way to get groceries.

And we met Patrick Collins, who heard Dana’s story and wanted to help.

We met John Chavez, who, after a 22-year marriage ended, just wanted to dance.

And we met Ronald Fleming, aka The Cowboy.

We thought we were giving opportunity, but it turns out we were the beneficiaries. And as these riders shared their lives, we were given the gift of sonder: the realization that everyone you pass on the street has a life as full and real as one’s own.

Thanks for the ride.