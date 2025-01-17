© 2025 KMUW
En Route

The end of the line

By Beth Golay
Published January 17, 2025 at 12:00 AM CST
Beth Golay
KMUW

In our first episode of The Range, we included a segment called En Route. Once a month Beth Golay and Hugo Phan would ride the many routes of Wichita Transit to bring us stories of “the people who live here.” On this final edition of the segment, Beth Golay recalls some of the people we met along the way.

When we started En Route 5 years ago, we knew we wanted to reach Wichitans where they were, to give an opportunity for voices to be heard. We witnessed new beginnings, like Juan Arriaga, an LA transplant who didn’t plan to end up in Wichita.

Or Shaquan Titchenor, who was on his way to a job interview on his first day of work-release.

We met Anne Pierce, who worked for Wichita Public Schools, teaching English to refugee students.

We met Dana Reposa, who was on her way to get groceries.

And we met Patrick Collins, who heard Dana’s story and wanted to help.

We met John Chavez, who, after a 22-year marriage ended, just wanted to dance.

And we met Ronald Fleming, aka The Cowboy.

We thought we were giving opportunity, but it turns out we were the beneficiaries. And as these riders shared their lives, we were given the gift of sonder: the realization that everyone you pass on the street has a life as full and real as one’s own.

Thanks for the ride.

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
