En Route

Talking with a bus rider about the upcoming changes to the Wichita Transit Center

By Hugo Phan
Published May 17, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
Hugo Phan
/
KMUW

For this month's En Route, Hugo Phan talks with a transit rider about what the location of the new biomedical campus will mean for bus passengers.

Construction of the new downtown biomedical campus will force the Wichita Transit Center to eventually relocate to Delano.

For this month’s En Route, Hugo Phan was at the recent groundbreaking for the campus and talked with a bus rider about what this all might mean for her.

Hugo Phan
Hugo Phan is a Digital News Reporter at KMUW, and founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. After years of being a loyal listener, he signed up to be a KMUW volunteer and joined the station's college student group before becoming a digital assistant in 2013.
