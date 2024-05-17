Talking with a bus rider about the upcoming changes to the Wichita Transit Center
For this month's En Route, Hugo Phan talks with a transit rider about what the location of the new biomedical campus will mean for bus passengers.
Construction of the new downtown biomedical campus will force the Wichita Transit Center to eventually relocate to Delano.
For this month’s En Route, Hugo Phan was at the recent groundbreaking for the campus and talked with a bus rider about what this all might mean for her.