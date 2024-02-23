Romantic Stitchuations: A WSU student uses Wichita Transit to gather crochet supplies
WSU Student Ricardo Castillo hopes to knit his way into his girlfriend’s heart on Valentine's Day.
For Valentine's Day last week, Wichita State student Ricardo Castillo got the idea to make something new and heartfelt for his girlfriend.
For this month's En Route, Hugo Phan sat with Castillo as he rode on a bumpy bus ride to a crafts store to pick up some crochet supplies.
