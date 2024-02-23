© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
En Route

Romantic Stitchuations: A WSU student uses Wichita Transit to gather crochet supplies

By Hugo Phan
Published February 23, 2024 at 12:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Loren Amelunke
/
KMUW

WSU Student Ricardo Castillo hopes to knit his way into his girlfriend’s heart on Valentine's Day.

For Valentine's Day last week, Wichita State student Ricardo Castillo got the idea to make something new and heartfelt for his girlfriend.

For this month's En Route, Hugo Phan sat with Castillo as he rode on a bumpy bus ride to a crafts store to pick up some crochet supplies.

We go "En Route" each month on Wichita Transit. You can find past episodes here.

Tags
En Route Local News
Hugo Phan
Hugo Phan is a Digital News Reporter at KMUW, and founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. After years of being a loyal listener, he signed up to be a KMUW volunteer and joined the station's college student group before becoming a digital assistant in 2013.
See stories by Hugo Phan