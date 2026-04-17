Go for Baroque: Classical Revolution ICT offers up a relaxed approach to chamber music

Classical music can sometimes feel a little stuffy. You’re expected to be silent and follow a degree of decorum during performances.

An organization called Classical Revolution ICT hopes to change that by introducing classical music to casual spaces and modern audiences. Alex Johnson, head of the Wichita chapter, said she wanted to change people’s perception of the genre.

“Instead of a hushed room with scripted applause and breath mints to prevent you from coughing, we encourage conversation around classical music and breaking down some of those barriers,” Johnson said.

Hugo Phan / KMUW Classical Revolution ICT head Alex Johnson introduces an ensemble at Hutchinson's Sandhills Brewing.

After attending a Classical Revolution performance in Florida, Johnson was inspired to open a chapter in Wichita.

Performances started at R Coffeehouse in Riverside in August 2022, then switched to Tor Brewing in the spring of 2023. Last summer, ensembles started performing at Sandhills Brewing in Hutchinson.

Johnson wanted to offer an outlet for local classical musicians to experiment in a casual, low-stakes setting.

“We were very intentional about trying to build community around classical music and creating that casual, inviting atmosphere, where musicians and the audience could have fun around classical music,” Johnson said.

So how does it work? Johnson assembles an ensemble to perform at a local brewery or coffee shop. Casual conversation is encouraged, and musicians engage with the audience. She also wants to make sure the musicians feel like their time is valued.

Hugo Phan / KMUW Last summer, ensembles started performing at Sandhills Brewing in Hutchinson as part of Classical Revolution ICT.

“Our events are 90 minutes, and I invite soloists and chamber music ensembles to play whatever they're working on or whatever they'd like to perform,” Johnson said.

“It's a pretty open invitation, and it is a paid gig. … We collect donations from the audience and some support from the venues to help compensate our musicians for performance.”

The type of music that is played ranges from baroque to contemporary. Johnson, who plays the bassoon, likes to play modern pieces by women composers.

“We are opening the door to classical music for people who never thought that it would be something they'd be interested in, or families who can't maybe afford to go to the symphony all the time, because our events are free to attend,” Johnson said.