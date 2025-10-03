Enhance your next art museum visit with the help of a docent

The Ulrich has had volunteer docents for most of its history. Donald Rogus has been at the museum for 11 years.

“WSU has always had an art collection, but when the Ulrich started, we've had off-and-on docents, depending on who the education leader was, and it's a good way for me to learn about art,” said Rogus.

Many docents have finished their careers and are looking for something new to fill their time in retirement.

“I'm a retired aerospace engineer, and my resume is just a list of things I never want to do again,” said Rogus. “Now it's time for the art.”

According to Ulrich volunteer Laura Thompson, a docent is just a fancy word for a guide.

“In short, one word, just means teacher, and in this case, a teacher about art,” she said.

In guiding visitors through the gallery, docents join them in conversation about the art they’re experiencing.

“Let's look at these objects together. What do you see? That's generally how we start,” said Thompson. “What do you think about what you're seeing? And then, because there's no really right or wrong answer, what makes you say that?”

Groups that visit the museums tend to have varied backgrounds.

“One of my favorite groups was adults taking English as a second language, and they wanted to practice their discussion skills,” Thompson said.

Docents are more conversational now and less about being lectured.

“We try not to do all the talking — that's old school; we want the viewers to tell us what they're seeing,” said Rogus.

The Ulrich Museum embodies the inclusion of the viewer with its ongoing and evolving exhibit, Co-Lab. The exhibit features personal items donated by Wichitans.

“So we've turned around the script of the museum, saying, ‘Hey, look at what we've got.’ Now we're saying, ‘what objects do you have that you want to share first?’” said Thompson.

The exhibit hall for Co-Lab has some recognizable, iconic hometown restaurant menus and a sign for a formerly popular club. There are also some objects that are more obscure.

“This hallway is divided into two halves,” said Thompson. “This side is connected to Wichita in general, and this half is very personal items.”

The items have all been donated by Wichitans, and the collection will continue to grow before it comes down in December.

Part of the permanent collection features a famous Kansas photographer.

“We’re in the Dr. Sam and Jackie Curie Collection Study Center, where the Gordon Parks collection is housed,” said docent Wilma Moore-Black. “He was the first African American who was paid professionally for doing his photography.”

Parks used his camera lens for social change.

“His choice of weapon, not violence or anything very nonviolent. His choice of weapon was his camera,” said Moore-Black.

Parks’ art is what inspired Wilma Moore-Black to become a museum docent. The collection is just behind glass after entering the Ulrich underneath the gigantic Miro mural outside.

Once you’re inside the museum, you’ll find someone to point you in the right direction. That’s when docents like Donald Rogus take over.

“To bring joy to people who don’t know what the museum is all about, and our goal is to make them feel comfortable here, to give them an experience that makes them want to come back,” said Rogus.

