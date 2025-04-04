Artists rely on other artists to bring their work from canvas to exhibition
At some point in the artistic process, an artist might need to seek out help with their work. Artworks' Torin Andersen talks to two artists who are helping others get established.
When one imagines an artist, it’s likely an image of a solitary endeavor: A person alone with a paint brush and a canvas. The truth is that artists rely on each other heavily and may not understand that when they get started. Torin Andersen talked with artists Tim Stone and Patrick Duegaw, who have a history of helping other artists get established.