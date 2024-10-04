© 2024 KMUW
ArtWorks

Patience Biggs host posthumous art exhibition for David Munroe

By Torin Andersen
Published October 4, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
Courtesy photo

Artists often toil in obscurity, even when their work is right in front of us. David Munroe created public commercial art in Wichita for more than 40 years. Patience Biggs explained to Torin Andersen why she’s curating and hosting an exhibit of Munroe’s art … a year after his death

Patience holding painting in shop

Torin Andersen
Patience explains Munroe's interests and upbringing.wav

Courtesy photo
Patience talks about Munroes black and white prints.wav

Patience talks about Munroe's concept cars.wav

Courtesy photo

Tags
ArtWorks Local NewsArts and CultureCultural Shorts
Torin Andersen
Torin Andersen is an arts feature reporter, engineer and archivist for KMUW. Torin has over 25 years experience producing and showing art in the community.
