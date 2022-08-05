One man's testament to the relentless pursuit of a dream
1 of 10 — Martinez_1.png
2 of 10 — Martinez_2.png
3 of 10 — Martinez_3.png
4 of 10 — Martinez_4.png
5 of 10 — Martinez_5.png
6 of 10 — Martinez_6.png
7 of 10 — Martinez_7.png
8 of 10 — Martinez_8.png
9 of 10 — Martinez_9.png
10 of 10 — Martinez_10.png
Eddie Martinez is originally from Newton. And his 27-year career with a world-class dance company in Germany is a testament to the relentless pursuit of his dreams.
Torin Andersen spoke with Martinez for this month’s look at the arts.
If you can’t catch Eddie Martinez performing on stage, you can watch him in the 2012 film “Pina,” about Pina Bausch and her dance troupe.