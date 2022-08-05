© 2022 KMUW
Art Works

One man's testament to the relentless pursuit of a dream

Published August 5, 2022 at 12:10 AM CDT
Eddie Martinez is originally from Newton. And his 27-year career with a world-class dance company in Germany is a testament to the relentless pursuit of his dreams.

Torin Andersen spoke with Martinez for this month’s look at the arts.

If you can’t catch Eddie Martinez performing on stage, you can watch him in the 2012 film “Pina,” about Pina Bausch and her dance troupe.

Art Works Arts and CultureThe Range
Torin Andersen
Torin Andersen is KMUW's Digital Archivist & Engineer. He has more than 20 years of experience shaping and documenting the arts in Wichita.
