Pledge Drive Food Sponsorship

One unique way restaurants can support KMUW is through food donations for our volunteers and staff during our spring, fall or year-end pledge drives. That’s when we break from regular on-air coverage and ask our listeners to call in and pledge their support to KMUW through donations to the station. We have 30-40 volunteers and staff who work throughout the day to help answer phones, which includes multiple 12-hour days, so we often need breakfasts, lunches and dinners to nourish our volunteers and staff during these drives.

Restaurants that donate will receive an in-kind donation receipt and will be mentioned in thank-you spots that run throughout the day for two weeks after pledge drive. KMUW averages 80,000 monthly listeners, so that’s quite a few impressions who will hear about the generosity of these businesses. Restaurants will also receive a thank you post on social media as well as word of mouth marketing from our volunteers and staff.