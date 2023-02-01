Pledge Drive Food Sponsorship
One unique way restaurants can support KMUW is through food donations for our volunteers and staff during our spring, fall or year-end pledge drives. That’s when we break from regular on-air coverage and ask our listeners to call in and pledge their support to KMUW through donations to the station. We have 30-40 volunteers and staff who work throughout the day to help answer phones, which includes multiple 12-hour days, so we often need breakfasts, lunches and dinners to nourish our volunteers and staff during these drives.
Restaurants that donate will receive an in-kind donation receipt and will be mentioned in thank-you spots that run throughout the day for two weeks after pledge drive. KMUW averages 80,000 monthly listeners, so that’s quite a few impressions who will hear about the generosity of these businesses. Restaurants will also receive a thank you post on social media as well as word of mouth marketing from our volunteers and staff.
If your restaurant is willing to donate food to KMUW during one of our pledge drives, please complete this form.