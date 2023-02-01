Pledge Drive Drawing: Auburn Spirits Bourbon Tasting

Make a donation to KMUW before 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, and your name will automatically be entered to win a private bourbon tasting for 14, with KMUW Morning Edition host Jonathan Huber.



Auburn Spirits owner Dawn Verboom curates your bourbon tasting event at KMUW studios.

Auburn Wine and Spirits will host the tasting at KMUW featuring Blue Note Bourbons, wrapping up with an “Old Fashioned” cocktail and a tour of KMUW.

Your party of 14 guests will enjoy tasting different

Blue Note Bourbons, a small batch Tennessee bourbon whiskey that’s been aged for at least 9 years in a level 4 charred oak barrel.

Blue Note Bourbons, a small batch Tennessee bourbon whiskey that’s been aged for at least 9 years in a level 4 charred oak barrel. We’ll work with Auburn, the winner of the drawing (and Jonathan) to pick the best date in May.

Must be 21 to win. ($700 value)

Click here to pledge.

The random drawing for the winner will take place on Thursday, March 29, after 12:00 p.m. The winner will be announced on air that afternoon. Donation not required for entry.

This is meant to be a pledge drive fundraising incentive. If you are already a sustainer but would like to be included in the drawing, we ask that you either increase your monthly pledge, give an additional one-time gift, or enter the contest through the link for non-pledgers.

Official Rules

