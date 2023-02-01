Peoples Perspectives on Obscenity from KMUW

Peoples Perspective on Obscenity Listen • 54:30

KMUW hosted a series of panels discussing obscenities on different topics such as religion and philosophy, society and cultural perspectives, literature, the fine arts, how the law governs and so forth. The discussions are deep, often challenging and can be confrontational. Peoples Perspectives on Obscenity are classic examples of how Wichitans experience their world and relay that to each other.

In this cabinet you’ll see era specific reel to reel magnetic audio tape and recorder used to document these discussions. Engineers would have carted this recorder on location and recorded from the public address mixing board for playback or perhaps transmitted remotely.

This audio features the full obscenities discussion.