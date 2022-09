Taylor Clay was born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri, and is a senior in his final semester at Wichita State. Taylor is majoring in communication journalism and minoring in political science.

He has a passion for storytelling and gets his inspiration from his late grandfather Mac Clay, who was sportscaster for KPRS and KPRT in Kansas City.

In his free time, Taylor enjoys hanging out with his dog, Kofi, or watching the Chiefs play.