Maddy Busby is a recent Wichita State University graduate and the KMUW News Lab Intern for the summer of 2025. While working at the station, she has discovered a sense of connectedness to the city that she previously lacked. Maddy returns to WSU to pursue her master’s degree in the fall.

If she’s not in class or at work, Maddy can almost always be found in a quiet space reading a book or playing Pokemon. Maddy can be reached by email at kmuw.student7@wichita.edu.