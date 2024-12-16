Emmy-nominated journalist Aditi Lamba was born and raised in India and immigrated to the United States at the age of fourteen with her family. Aditi proudly refers to herself as an “immigrant-citizen” and loves her bi-cultural Asian-American identity. She is grateful to be able to represent her community in broadcast news.

Aditi was Bloomfield College’s Valedictorian in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, and also received the Gerauld Prince Journalism Award. Later that year, she joined Spectrum News-New York State as a Reporter and Multi-Media Journalist. With a focus on amplifying voices in marginalized communities, she covered a wide range of topics, including immigration, racism, healthcare, education, and cultural representation. This work earned Aditi a New York Emmy nomination.

Aditi believes diverse perspectives need to be shared in order to move our society forward, and that her purpose in this industry is to uplift and share voices which are often ignored or misrepresented.

As a Northerner, Aditi is extremely excited to explore and learn about life as a Midwesterner, and is looking forward to bringing stories that matter to the region and bringing communities together. She loves the kind and welcoming nature of Kansans in particular.

Aditi is also a coffee addict and loves to support local businesses. She can be reached on Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter) or via email (aditi.lamba@ksn.com).

