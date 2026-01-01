Adam Scheffler is an Assistant Professor of Creative Writing at Wichita State University. Dr. Scheffler holds a Ph.D. in English from Harvard University and an M.F.A. in poetry from the Iowa Writers' Workshop. A poet-critic, Dr. Scheffler studies and writes about 20th-century American poetry, and is currently at work on his third book of poems.

Dr. Scheffler is the author of two books of poetry, Heartworm, which won the 2021 Moon City Press Prize, and A Dog's Life, which won the 2016 Jacar Press Book Contest. He is also the author of a forthcoming book of literary criticism, So This Is What It Feels Like: Empathy in the Poetry of James Wright (LSU Press). Dr. Scheffler's poetry has been published in numerous journals like Breakwater Review, Mid-American Review, American Poetry Review, Copper Nickel, and the National Poetry Review.