KMUW is serving as a collection site for HumanKind’s Operation Holiday. Visitors are encouraged to bring the following items to KMUW’s lobby:

New kid’s coats

Non-perishable foods

New or handmade blankets

New or handmade winter accessories

Gifts for teens

Pet food (unexpired, unopened, 5 lb bags or smaller)

Our hours are 8 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday. The deadline is December 3rd .

From the Operation Holiday webpage: Operation Holiday - HumanKind Ministries (humankindwichita.org) “Thousands of low-income individuals and families rely on your support from Operation Holiday. Last year we served more than 14,000 children, women, and men providing them with food, grocery gift cards, children’s coats, toys, and more”

The application for Operation Holiday assistance is at: Application - HumanKind Ministries (humankindwichita.org)