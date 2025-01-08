Wichita Festivals unveils poster for 53rd annual Riverfest

Terry Twomey, a local graphic artist, has long entered the annual Riverfest Poster and Artwork contest.

He’s joined the competition nine times over the years. This year, his design hit the right note with the judges –- bold, colorful and a bit nostalgic.

Twomey’s Riverfest design features hot air balloons and rowers in the view of the Keeper of the Plains. Staff with Wichita Festivals and contest sponsor Emprise Bank unveiled the winning design Wednesday. The artwork will be made into limited run posters, T-shirts and admission buttons.

The design will be the visual brand for the downtown festival, which runs from May 30 to June 7.

This year’s nine-day celebration will feature the Sundown Parade, River Run and three fireworks shows over the course of the event.