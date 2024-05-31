Kansas' Congressional Republicans denounce Trump verdict as politically motivated

Most members of the Kansas Congressional delegation were highly critical of the verdicts handed down this week in the fraud trial of former President Donald Trump.

Trump was found guilty Thursday on 34 felony chargesin a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to an adult film star who said the two had sex. The trial and subsequent conviction mark the first time a former U.S. president has been tried or convicted in a criminal case.

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas City, the state’s only Democratic member of Congress, did not issue a statement. But a spokesman told the Kansas City Star, “Rep. Davids has always said that no one is above the law and she trusts the justice system to work as it should.”

Rep. Jake LaTurner, a Republican from Topeka, also did not release a statement.

Here are comments and statements from other members of the delegation:

Rep. Ron Estes, R-Wichita

"Most Americans can see through the politically motivated trial against President Trump, and they know that a prosecutor who ran specifically against the former president, a judge with a heavy anti-Trump bias, and a highly partisan venue could not produce a fair outcome.

"Whether someone supports or opposes President Trump or his policies, the verdict today paints a sad state of affairs in this great nation, and the relentless attacks against President Trump for political gain are only further dividing the country and sowing doubt about our federal institutions."

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas

“The political persecution of Donald Trump is the most egregious miscarriage of justice in our nation’s history.

“This happens in banana republics, under authoritarian regimes, not here in America.

“The true judge and jury will speak loudly in November, and Donald Trump will be the next President of the United States.”

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas

“These charges were brought by partisan actors with the intent to subvert a political opponent’s candidacy. The undermining of a political candidate erodes public trust in our judicial system and sets a dangerous precedent.

“Our nation will be further divided if we continue to allow political disputes to be settled utilizing the court system. The American people choose their political leaders at the ballot box, not partisan prosecutors.”

Rep. Tracey Mann, R-Salina

“Partisan [New York] prosecutors just performed the biggest sham in America's judicial history.

“This trial was never about justice – it was about weaponizing our judicial system to keep President Biden's leading opponent off the campaign trail & in a courtroom away from voters.

“Americans are not fooled by this overly political ruling. I am looking forward to President Trump's appeal.”