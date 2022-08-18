Man sentenced to life without parole in 2014 Fairmount Park death

Cornell McNeal was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole in the 2014 death of Letitia Davis.

Davis was raped, set on fire and beaten in Fairmount Park, near 16th and Hillside. She died eight days later.

After her death, Wichita State University and members of the Fairmount community created the Shocker Neighborhood Coalition to reevaluate the needs and safety of the area.

The city added LED lighting to Fairmount and other parks as a result. Community leaders said the park has been used more since additional changes were made.

McNeal’s attorneys filed a notice of appeal after the sentencing. They also made a motion for a new trial before the sentencing, which was denied.