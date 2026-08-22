New Music Fest Hits Wichita This Weekend

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MUSIC: Star Quality [Live at The Bottleneck] by Social Cinema

NICK CARSWELL:

There are lots of opportunities to enjoy live music at summer festivals across Kansas. But Wichita Forever Fest happening August 22nd stands out for a number of reasons. It features exclusively homegrown talent presented in local venues, and started as an idea between two local artists. Musician and one of the festival organizers Emmet Joseph explains where the idea came from.

EMMETT JOSEPH:

Our cofounders Keo Fletcher and Patrick Heath got together had coffee and Keogh had this idea of creating this for the community by the community music festival and initially was going to be smaller but it just kept growing. I think we're actually up to 105 bands now, 10 venues all happening at the same day.

These are all exclusively Wichita affiliated artist too, so there's no one from outside that hasn't lived or kind of formed their artistic creative side in Wichita.

I think it's incredible how diverse the scene has been here that I've been able to see, like, I didn't know about the good amount of that and then going through and listening to people they really have their stuff together. They take music seriously.

NC:

By centering local talent, Wichita Forever Fest stands to have a unique impact to the local music scene. But the event's design also moves the focus away from selling tickets or relying on alcohol sales. As Jen Steinacher, one of the event organizers explains, it's about something different for the community:

JEN STEINACHER:

This festival all about accessibility and opportunity not just for both. The artist that are performing on stage. We have live artists that will be creating art at these locations as well.

This is a decentralized festival so these locations are not all within walking distance. Sets start as early as I believe about 11:30 AM and go all the way until I believe 1:30 AM technically on Sunday, so you can be crazy and go all day if you want to and hop around.

It's completely free to the community, almost all of our venues are family friendly as well and so it is just an opportunity to discover local music and all of the creatives here in Wichita, and you can do that for 14 hours straight if you want to.

MUSIC: Eyesore by Keo & Them

/ Emmet Joseph (Director of Marketing, Co-Director of HR for Wichita Forever Fest) with festival team

NC:

One thing is clear from the grassroots effort of Wichita Forever Fest, local artists are hungry for the chance to showcase and to collaborate with their music community. Here's Emmet Joseph describing just one reaction from an artist who recently return to the city...

EMMETT JOSEPH:

Dalima Kapten is someone who is from Wichita and has been in Kansas City for many years and has just returned to Wichita, and the second I told her about the festival, the first thing she said is "How can I help? Let me dive in. Where I plug-in? What can I do to support?". And if you haven't heard Kapten they are incredible. I would call it jazz fusion soul, but it's dark. It has a really kind of brooding element to it and we're incredibly grateful to have her in Wichita now

MUSIC: Low Flag [Flew the Coop Session] by Kapten

EMMETT JOSEPH

It feels like it's all come together and I think it says notches to Wichita the rest of the countries that Wichita has incredible, vibrant, and music scene. That's ready to show the rest of the country what we have.

NC:

I'm Nick Carswell.

Wichita Forever Fest takes place Saturday August 22nd at multiple venues around Wichita, KS. More information at https://www.wichitaforeverfest.com/

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