Students find fellowship and harmony at Somewhere Music School

It’s Saturday, and students at Somewhere Music School are tuning instruments and getting ready to play. For more than a decade, professional musician Marty Bowie has trained young musicians through his businesses, School of Rock and House of Rock. He became this school’s first music director when it opened in January.

“Somewhere Music School is a music performance program for kids from the ages of eight to 18, and we just teach kids how to be in a cover band, and we select specifically themed shows,” Bowie said. “For example, this season, we're doing the best of Michael Jackson and a tribute to Pink Floyd.”

Bowie said students in the show are working on songs from those chart-topping artists.

“We do that every week for usually 14 to 16 weeks,” he said. “It kind of depends on the season, and when we decide to have a show, and then at the end of the season, we'll perform what we've been working on for that period of time at a known venue in Wichita, including here at Somewhere Music School.”

Carla Eckels / KMUW Marty Bowie with student Jordan Stephenson.

Carla Eckels / KMUW Singer Amir Patel with Jordan Stephenson on bass and Asiaih Marlowe on drums.

Bowie plays multiple instruments, including piano, keyboards and wind instruments.

“My original instrument is the flute,” he said. “I was actually classically trained on the flute. I had a scholarship to college for flute, but once I got to college, I got more into piano, and it just kind of took over. Recently, my parents purchased a brand-new flute for me for my 50th birthday, something real nice, and I love it, so I plan on actually revisiting that gift and getting back into it.”

Bowie and the staff decide on the music based on what the students are interested in.

“Well, since I've been doing this,” Bowie said, “there's always been three groups of kids with three different musical interests, rock, like Led Zeppelin, Journey, Metallica, Billy Joel, Elton John, things like that. Then you have a group of kids that are into grunge, alternative rock, like Nirvana, a lot of 90s alternative ... they're more into that. Then you have a group of kids that are more into the pop and R&B. So, we want to widen the opportunities based on the different interests that are out there. So, we have Pink Floyd — we covered classic rock, and Michael Jackson — one of the most popular.”

Carla Eckels / KMUW Henry Beasley on guitar.

Carla Eckels / KMUW Parker Stephenson, assistant instructor and a former student of the program, on keyboards.



When working with young people, Bowie said you have to be patient.

“You have to know their level of playing as well,” he said. “You have to have an idea of where they're at, so that you can customise the show based on where they are, because we can have all kind of levels of playing in one show. And some people have been playing for five, seven years. Some people have only been playing for a year. I want everybody to have their moment when it's time to perform.”

Jordan Stephenson plays bass, a little bit of keys and guitar. She says she finds learning at Somewhere School of Music very useful.

“I get to play music, but I also get to socialize,” Stephenson said. “I find that very important, and I find it kind of easy to stay inspired and enticed to keep coming here, from the aspect of getting to make friends, getting to perform, I think it's really cool.”

Carla Eckels / KMUW Instructor Jacob Mick on guitar.

Carla Eckels / KMUW Students at Somewhere Music School in downtown Wichita are gearing up for a performance on Sunday, December 7.

Jacob Mick plays guitar and also teaches.

“I was one of the students before I graduated out at the age of 18,” Mick said. “I was brought back in as one of the instructors. So, I am very grateful to be a part of this. What's so great about it for me is that I didn't really have any friends until I joined this program. I was mostly a loner. I was in a hard place. My grandfather recently died before I joined this, and [it] really got me out of my comfort zone but made me feel comfortable.”

“The cool thing about this program,” Bowie said, “is that people get to meet other people, and friendships are developed, fellowship. If you notice on any of our ads, we say collaboration, and that's one of the great things about this.”

Somewhere School of Music presents two shows: Michael Jackson, followed by Pink Floyd. Opening acts include DJ Enkeur and the Ankle Biters. The event is on Sunday, December 7, at 4 p.m.

