One last family gathering in the Flint Hills

The Symphony in the Flint Hills’ Signature Event has, in a lot of ways, remained true to what inspired the organization’s annual event, when Jane Koger hosted a “Symphony on the Prairie” in 1994 to celebrate her birthday and commemorate her mother. Twenty years since the inaugural event in 2006, families from across the state and country gathered Saturday in a Chase County pasture to admire, learn about and celebrate what the Flint Hills has to offer.

After a two-decade-long run of staging a symphony concert in an off-the-beaten-path location of tallgrass pastures and rolling green hills, Symphony in the Flint Hills hosted its “Grand Finale.” With it ending after this year, Matt Lynch of Wichita said that it won’t be easily replaced.

“Just the opportunity for everyone to come together like this, in this kind of location,” he said, holding back tears. “When this goes away, it’s just kind of one more thing, you know, from the Flint Hills that goes away.”

The nearly 8,000 attendees enjoyed an afternoon of music, educational talks, prairie walks and “Roping with the Outriders,” with the culmination of a concert by the Kansas City Symphony and a guest performance by Clearwater native, Logan Mize.

This event had naturally run its course, according to its organizers, but they are asking for suggestions for a potential new event.

The once-a-year experience bonds people together and forms a sense of family, whether they’re related or not. That family can look like strangers sharing a straw bale as a means to rest their feet, to the mother and son running around the site to ensure it’s going smoothly, to the thousands of people singing “Home on the Range” in unison as the sun dips under the horizon.

“Everybody’s here for the same reasons,” said Lynch, who has attended the event six times. “And so, it’s kind of nice to see that. So yeah, it does feel like a family of everybody sitting around with these uncomfortable straw bales and listening to music or speeches.”

1 of 9 — Saturday_JA_FHMP25_20250614_0270 copy.jpg People rush and form a line to watch the sunset after the Symphony in the Flint Hills signature event concludes. Twenty years after the first one, early 8,000 people attended the final event. The nonprofit organization's mission is to educate people and bring appreciation to the prairies. Jenni Anima / Flint Hills Media Project 2 of 9 — SaturdayConcert_AJD_FHMP25_20250614_0371 copy.jpg Amy DeVault 3 of 9 — SaturdayEarly_OP_FHMP25_20250614_3404 copy 2.jpg Attendees at the Symphony in the Flint Hills gather at the top of a hill in a remote location in the heart of Chase County, Kansas, to watch the sun set on Saturday, June 14. Nearly 8,000 attendees, volunteers and vendors were at the Signature Event’s “Grand Finale.” Owen Protho / Flint Hills Media Project 4 of 9 — SaturdayEarly_OP_FHMP25_20250614_2623 copy 2.jpg Mitch Jones (left) and Kasey Jones celebrate right after their wedding ceremony at the Symphony in the Flint Hills on Saturday, June 14, 2025. Mitch read his vows from a bible written in Welsh that has been passed down through his family for four generations, which Kasey is holding. The couple had attended the event before and decided it would be the perfect wedding venue. Owen Protho / Flint Hills Media Project 5 of 9 — SaturdayConcert_AJD_FHMP25_20250614_0230 copy.jpg Cowboys and cowgirls herd cattle during the 20th annual Symphony in the Flint Hills in a pasture northeast of Strong City. The cattle drive, staged to go along with the music being performed by the Kansas City Symphony, is always one of the most anticipated parts of the performance. Amy DeVault / Flint Hills Media Project 6 of 9 — Saturday_KTL_FHMP25_20250614_0138 copy 2.jpg Volunteer prairie guide Tim Keane shows a native plant to a prairie walk group. This was Keane’s first year volunteering, but he had performed cowboy poetry in 2022. Kass Lewis / Flint Hills Media Project 7 of 9 — Saturday_KTL_FHMP25_20250614_0379 copy 2.jpg The large crowd standing as “Home on the Range” is played by the Kansas City Symphony. It is tradition to stand, take your friends and family arm-in-arm and sway to the music during “Home on the Range.” Kass Lewis / Flint Hills Media Project 8 of 9 — DCSC4925.jpg Attendees of the 20th Symphony in the Flint Hills stand shoulder to shoulder embracing and watching a cattle drive move across the prairie while the symphony performs on Saturday, June 14, 2025. A cattle drive has been a part of most of the performances, which draws many attendees out of their seats to watch and take photos. Grant Seymour / Flint Hills Media Project 9 of 9 — DSCF5141.jpg David and Diane Williams of Liberty, Missouri watch the sunset at the Symphony in the Flint Hills on Saturday, June 14, 2025. The two had been wanting to come for many years, but due to distance, sold out tickets, or weather cancelling the event, had never been able to attend before. “Just the feeling and the music out here… you look at the scenery and hear the music… it's some kind of feeling you feel in your soul,” David said. Grant Seymour / Flint Hills Media Project

Sue Evans, who drove with her daughter and grandson from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, to attend the final event, said the experience was awesome.

“I think it’s so important that families do things like this together and enjoy nature,” she said.

Symphonic performances are usually experienced in concert halls, away from Kansas’ mid-June heat and humidity. But at this event, audience members brave miles of gravel roads leading up to the site just east of Strong City, walk through the tallgrass prairie to get to the entrance and sit in lawn chairs, if they brought them, on the ground or perhaps on one of the straw bales that mark the seating area.

“And everyone’s willing to do it,” Lynch said. “Nobody complains … it really does feel that way (like family), without the dysfunction.”

The Evans family, unrelated to Sue and her family, hosted the event for a second consecutive year — last year in Greenwood County at the Evans’ Red Ranch and this year on a piece of land they own in Chase County, the same county where the event started in 2006.

Kelly Tastove, operations manager for Symphony in the Flint Hills, said that the Evans’ unwavering support for the organization’s mission keeps them involved.

“They’ve been to this event probably every year,” Tastove said. “I don’t know that for sure, but they love it. Their hearts are into it.”

Some families are formed at the event outside of their bloodline. Tastove said that seeing the patrons and sponsors she works with year-round to make sure the event happens is like “a family reunion.”

“This is the one time of year I get to see them,” she said. “And there are a lot of people that are like that. This is the one time of year they get together.”

And for the Tastoves, the family connections run even deeper. Kelly has worked for the organization since the beginning, and her son has grown up with it.

Brad, Kelly’s son and lead of site support, said it’s been hard for him to grasp that it’s the last event. The 27-year-old has helped make it run for 14 years.

“We’ve been doing this for 20 years … but somehow we did it,” he said. “And it’s a high note to hang our hats on and let it be. Not let it die, but just like, ‘Man, we did good.’ I hope this isn’t the last one. However, if it is, it’ll be tears of joy. It won’t be tears of sadness.”

Editor’s note: This story was reported and written as part of the Flint Hills Media Project, an 11-year experience-based learning project through the Elliott School of Communication at Wichita State University.

