Remembering the soulfulness of Angie Stone: Former Wichita pastor to officiate public memorial

The Grammy-nominated singer died in a car accident March 1 in Alabama. She was 63.

KMUW’s Carla Eckels talked to LeSean Tarkington, former pastor of Grant Chapel AME Church in Wichita, about Stone’s life and legacy.

The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Tell us about your relationship with Angie Stone. How long did you know her?

I [knew] Angie for about 12 years ... maybe a little bit longer. One of her musical directors, Walter Millsap III, put us together, and ultimately I began to mentor her son just right when he was turning between ... 18 and 21 years old. ...For a couple of years, just speaking into his life, pouring into his life, and then on the road, through various events and things like that, we would run into each other, and it was a great friendship and relationship. She always encouraged me when I went from pastoral appointment to pastoral appointment. And so, this is just an unfortunate time that we're gathering in Atlanta and in Columbia, South Carolina, but it is a time of celebrating a life that was well lived, and now, through her legacy, she lives through us.

You mentioned her son — that's neo-soul singer D'Angelo’s son, Michael Archer II, that you mentored?

Yes.

What do you think it is about Angie's music that moves people?

I think it's the soulfulness, the soulfulness of how she, umm… I was going to say minister, but how she sings. Well, actually, it is ministry. You know, her soulful sound and how everyone is able to just tap in while she's singing and just really feel her music — not only on stage but as you listen to her music. You know, I grew up in the age of CDs. Now we just download it on iTunes, however you can get it. When you play her music, you can feel it, and that's what music is. ...It's just like your show, "Soulsations" — it speaks to the life of the artist, and it speaks to the life of us.

Now it's been widely publicized that she didn't get her due financially when it comes to her music. Angie Stone even said that in interviews.

You know, it's just unfortunate that this incident occurred, and we're never able to see how it would play out. But we always support our artists. We support Angie; ... her vision. And it's just unfortunate again that this happened the way that it did. And, you know, we would never be able to see how it would play out. But then you never know. As a pastor, you never know what God has in the atmosphere and how God can shift and change the atmosphere. And even in her passing, we're still able to continue to celebrate her life, both spiritually and maybe even tangibly.

Well, you know, for those that don't know, it was 4 a.m. on March 1. The vehicle she was riding in back to Atlanta from Alabama flipped over and was subsequently hit by a big rig. And that was recounted by her music producer — someone you just mentioned —and Stone's longtime manager, Walter Millsap III. That's what he told the Associated Press in an email. Everyone else in the cargo van survived except Stone, he said. Have you learned any more, Pastor Tarkington, about the investigation?

I have not learned any more about the investigation. ...And Sister Eckels, you know how it is in the realm of ministry — we're knee-deep in putting together an awesome homegoing celebration. I mean, it's so awesome we’ve got to do two days to celebrate her life, and as clergy, pastor, just knee-deep in putting that together to make sure that the family sees the love worldwide.

Pastor, I know you’re officiating the service in Atlanta. What can people expect?

Imagine going to a live concert where artists [and speakers] are reflecting upon a life well lived. ...Imagine just closing your eyes and feeling the atmosphere as artist after artist, speaker after speaker, are speaking into the lives of us on behalf of Angie, who has joined the great cloud of witnesses. I'm hoping it's going to be live-streamed because the rumor is that ... tickets have already gone out ... and the church is already full.

I understand there are several artists that are going to be speaking or are part of the service, including Tyler Perry and Kirk Franklin.

Well, one thing about it is that we see them as artists, but we rarely see them as philanthropic leaders. We rarely see them as friends. We rarely see them as confidants. I want to say on record that these two individuals, including Walter Millsap III and those who are going to be on the program, had a bond with Angie that was unbreakable, and that's what our challenge is. Our challenge is for us to build relationships, especially in this day and age. Oh, God help us.

How do you think Angie Stone should be remembered?

Remembered through her music. We all have to leave some type of mark before we leave Earth, whether you are a believer or you're a nonbeliever. Before you leave planet Earth, what are the people going to say about you? We could go into detail, but we don't have enough time. We could be here all day talking about it, but we want to remember Angie through her music. It's so interesting because when we remember her through her music, there are different songs, there are different albums, there are different phases of life, and whatever phase of life that you go through, I believe, through Angie's music, it will speak to you.

And finally, do you have a favorite Angie Stone song?

I mean, you would ask me a question like that, (chuckle). But being the churchy kid —"Rain Down," hands down, a powerful, soulful song performed by Angie and Eddie Levert in the movie "The Fighting Temptations." I mean, you can hear the rich vocals. It conveys a deep yearning for divine intervention and spiritual upliftment. And in today's society, in today's times, we need to be lifted. I mean, the song’s themes of hope, redemption and desire for God's presence resonate throughout the entire film, resonate throughout the entire song, and resonate with our lives.

That's LeSean Tarkington, former pastor of Grant Chapel AME Church in Wichita, Kansas, and pastor of Greater Bethel AME Church in Phoenix, Arizona. Thank you so much, Pastor.

Thank you so much. Always.

LeSean Tarkington is pastor of Greater Bethel AME in Phoenix, Arizona. He’s also an actor, motivational speaker and celebrity and sports spiritual advisor.

