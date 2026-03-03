Wichita voters head to the polls today to decide on 1% sales tax

Today is Election Day in Wichita, when voters will decide whether to enact a 1% city sales tax.

Registered voters in the Wichita city limits have from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to vote on the potential sales tax.

The tax was proposed by nonprofit group Wichita Forward. The group says about $850 million dollars could be raised for public safety, housing, property tax relief and cultural investments if the tax is passed.

The ballot question gives the council a six-paragraph-long framework for how high the tax should be (1%), how long it should last (seven years) and what kinds of projects should receive tax dollars.

The ballot question says that, if passed, up to $250 million in sales tax would go to revitalizing Century II and upgrading the city’s convention center, $225 million to police and fire spending, $150 million to a homeless and housing services fund, $150 million to property tax relief and $75 million to a new downtown performing arts center.

Opponents say the plan is hasty and didn't include enough public input.

Data from the Sedgwick County Election Office shows that nearly 16,000 people have already voted either by mail or through early voting.

Scheduling conflicts with the special election means that as many as 26,000 voters may be directed to alternative polling sites.

Wichita Transit is offering free bus and paratransit rides to all riders on Election Day.