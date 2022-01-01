Leadership Circle
Play a leadership role in the future of KMUW - NPR for Wichita.
A gift of $1,200 ($100/month) or more makes possible the news and programming that are hallmarks of KMUW. Whether you contribute a single gift or multiple gifts totaling $1,200 or more during your annual membership year, you will join an elite group of KMUW’s most steadfast and generous donors who demand a high standard of excellence.
Members enjoy many special benefits, including by-invitation-only events with on air personalities, advance notice of upcoming projects and programs of special interest, behind the scenes tours and more.
Leadership Member | $1,200 - $2,399
- VIP invitation to selected KMUW events
- 2 full day sponsorship on available day of your choice
- 2 artist series coffee mugs
- 2 artist series t-shirts
- a clear acrylic KMUW logo tumbler
- a KMUW logo umbrella
- Invitations to intimate gatherings and dinners with KMUW General Manager, producers, reporters and hosts
- Complimentary tickets to select community and arts events
- A signed print of featured artist work
Leadership Producer | $2,400 - $4,999
All of the above benefits, plus:
- An invitation to record your own personal testimonial message in support of KMUW
- 2 full day sponsorships on available days of your choice
Leadership Director | $5,000 - $9,999
All of the above benefits, plus
- Host for a day – follow your favorite local KMUW host for a shift on air and see the behind the scenes of the control room
- Invitation to Wichita State University President’s Club dinner
Leadership Broadcaster | $10,000 - $24,999
All of the above benefits, plus:
- 3 full day sponsorships on available days of your choice
- $20,000+ invitation to Wichita State University Fairmount Society dinner
Leadership Visionary | $25,000+
All of the above benefits, plus:
- Private dinner for four and personal behind the scenes tour with General Manager, Debra Fraser
- 89.1 KMUW gift basket
To become a Leadership Circle member, please contact:
Jessica Treadwell
Director of Development and Donor Relations
KMUW
121 N Mead, #200
Wichita, KS 67202
(316) 978-7572
treadwell@kmuw.org