Play a leadership role in the future of KMUW - NPR for Wichita.

A gift of $1,200 ($100/month) or more makes possible the news and programming that are hallmarks of KMUW. Whether you contribute a single gift or multiple gifts totaling $1,200 or more during your annual membership year, you will join an elite group of KMUW’s most steadfast and generous donors who demand a high standard of excellence.

Members enjoy many special benefits, including by-invitation-only events with on air personalities, advance notice of upcoming projects and programs of special interest, behind the scenes tours and more.

Leadership Member | $1,200 - $2,399

VIP invitation to selected KMUW events

2 full day sponsorship on available day of your choice

2 artist series coffee mugs

2 artist series t-shirts

a clear acrylic KMUW logo tumbler

a KMUW logo umbrella

Invitations to intimate gatherings and dinners with KMUW General Manager, producers, reporters and hosts

Complimentary tickets to select community and arts events

A signed print of featured artist work

Leadership Producer | $2,400 - $4,999

All of the above benefits, plus:

An invitation to record your own personal testimonial message in support of KMUW

2 full day sponsorships on available days of your choice

Leadership Director | $5,000 - $9,999

All of the above benefits, plus

Host for a day – follow your favorite local KMUW host for a shift on air and see the behind the scenes of the control room

Invitation to Wichita State University President’s Club dinner

Leadership Broadcaster | $10,000 - $24,999

All of the above benefits, plus:

3 full day sponsorships on available days of your choice

$20,000+ invitation to Wichita State University Fairmount Society dinner

Leadership Visionary | $25,000+

All of the above benefits, plus:

Private dinner for four and personal behind the scenes tour with General Manager, Debra Fraser

89.1 KMUW gift basket

To become a Leadership Circle member, please contact:

Jessica Treadwell

Director of Development and Donor Relations

KMUW

121 N Mead, #200

Wichita, KS 67202

(316) 978-7572

treadwell@kmuw.org

