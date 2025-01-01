KMUW to host school bond issue forum

KMUW, NPR for Wichita, will host a Bond Issue Forum on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

This is ahead of the Feb. 25 election, when voters will decide on a $450 million bond issue proposed by USD 259 Wichita Public Schools. The money would finance school construction and fund other improvements.

The discussion, guided by KMUW education reporter Suzanne Perez, will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. at KMUW, 121 N. Mead, Ste. 200, Wichita.

Representatives from groups on both sides of the proposed bond issue will participate in the KMUW forum.

Bradley Dyer Jr., a senior business development officer with Credit Union of America, is leading the “Yes for Wichita Kids” campaign. He will speak in favor of the bond issue.

Ben Davis, a Republican strategist, formed the political action committee “Wichita United for Better Education.” He will speak in opposition to the bond issue.

“It is KMUW’s mission to serve the community and help people make informed decisions. This panel is intended to provide Wichitans with the information they need — pros and cons — to vote on the bond issue,” said Debra Fraser, general manager of KMUW. “It matters for those who have kids in school, those who pay property taxes, and those who just want to help Wichita thrive.”

An opportunity for questions from the audience will be available at the end of the forum.