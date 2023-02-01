Imagination Workshop, Political and Current Events Satire

Imagination Workshop Listen • 56:42

Most of KPR is news related content and known for their coverage of state political topics from Topeka, the capitol of Kansas. Imagination Workshop is a self produced show covering some of those state stories but also covers a broader range of current events. Darrell Brogden, program director for KPR, created the Imagination Workshop in 1985. Originally titled Right Between The Ears, the program started as a radio drama then transitioned to sketch comedy when the title changed.

Years of Imagination Workshop were stored in the basement of KPR on magnetic reel to reel next to important political recordings like the state of the state. Magnetic reel to reel was the backbone of public radio in the state of Kansas. Recovering these reels before significant deterioration occurred is a hallmark of this project.

Scan the QR code to listen to a clip selected by England Smith. Smith is currently an intern on the project updating born-digital content. Since graduating from WSU Smith has relocated to San Francisco to focus on their art career.