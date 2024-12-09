Planned Parenthood delays abortion appointments as Missouri awaits ruling on restrictions

The Jackson County judge weighing whether some Missouri restrictions on abortion can remain in place is still considering the case.

With a voter-approved amendment protecting abortion access going into effect on Friday, Judge Jerri Zhang has yet to issue her ruling in a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood that seeks to strike down the state’s near-total ban on abortions.

The lawsuit also asks the court to block several state regulations affecting abortion providers, including a 72-hour waiting period, requirements that doctors have admitting privileges with hospitals and licensing guidelines for clinics that perform abortions.

Last month, voters approved Amendment 3, which places language in the state constitution protecting abortion access until fetal viability — typically around 24 weeks of pregnancy.

Amendment 3 went into effect this week, but Planned Parenthood Great Rivers Chief Medical Officer Colleen McNicholas said providers cannot offer abortions until the court issues a decision that declares Missouri’s ban unconstitutional.

“All of the existing regulations are still in place,” McNicholas said. “So we still need to have some legal decision that tells us that those existing restrictions and laws and bans are no longer valid, or no longer consistent or constitutional based on the amendment that just passed.”

The judge’s decision was expected by Thursday. The organization had originally planned to make appointments for medication abortion patients at its St. Louis clinic starting Friday.

“There are an infinite number of possibilities that we will have to sort of wade through,” McNicholas said. “[So] we're in a holding pattern. We're not doing anything until we see what that judgment looks like.”

For example, if Zhang issues a partial injunction that strikes down the ban but leaves certain restrictions such as a pelvic exam requirement in place, the clinic may still choose not to offer the procedure to patients.

Planned Parenthood clinics in Columbia and Kansas City also plan to offer abortions if the plaintiffs receive a favorable ruling, she said.

The Central West End clinic would be able to immediately offer medication-assisted abortions through telehealth and through Planned Parenthood’s app, McNicholas said.

The provider could offer aspiration abortions, which are also referred to as surgical or procedural abortions, sometime in the future.

On Thursday, Zhang issued an order that gave the state more time to respond to a motion that would apply her decision to prosecutors in the state.

Planned Parenthood’s suit asks for a temporary injunction. That means another ruling would be needed to permanently overturn the state’s ban.

Anti-abortion protesters have gathered this week outside Planned Parenthood clinics across the state.

Brian Westbrook of Coalition Life said at a rally earlier this week outside the Central West End clinic that the restrictions in question protect women’s health and that he hoped the judge keeps the laws in place.

“What the courts decide is up to what the courts decide,” Westbrook said Tuesday. “But what we're calling is for these safety standards to clearly be put in place and kept in place.”

This story has been updated to include comments from Colleen McNicholas and Brian Westbrook.

