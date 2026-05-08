Kansas Silver Haired Legislature advocates for senior voting accessibility, medical cannabis

TOPEKA — When Chuck Schmidt's 93-year-old mother-in-law wanted to vote early, she and her family had to jump through hoops to make it possible.

As a lifelong Kansan who now lives in a nursing home, she had to reregister for an advance ballot but ultimately go in person — in a wheelchair — instead of voting with a mail-in ballot.

Schmidt and Leroy Burton are speakers for the Kansas Silver Haired Legislature and represent Kansans over 60. The group's priorities for 2026 include legalizing medical cannabis, property tax relief, Medicaid and food assistance, voting accessibility and senior transportation.

"She's just lucky. She has people to help, but there are people who don't have help like that," said Schmidt, who is also a former legislator. "That's what happens when you put these restrictive covenants in, because it ends up eliminating more eligible voters than ineligible voters."

With the race for governor in motion, one of the goals of the KSHL is to keep voting accessible to seniors after the Legislature passed a package of election bills targeting early and mail-in ballots.

"For the 700,000 Kansans over 60 that we represent, there's a lot of them that need to do mail-in," Schmidt said. "Some of them aren't mobile, are in nursing homes, and they need that help. We fight that all the way."

Sen. Brenda Dietrich, R-Shawnee, said she appreciated the group's advocacy because senior citizens make such a difference at the polls.

"Seniors are a segment of our population that turn out to vote," Dietrich said. "They can exude a lot of influence at the polls, and the Silver Haired Legislature is one avenue for these engaged folks to make sure elected officials understand their needs and we know they are watching."

Sen. Cindy Holscher, an Overland Park Democrat running for governor, said it's important to have seniors advocating for issues such as Medicaid and voting accessibility. They directly experience effects from the laws passed, she said.

"Every Kansan is entitled to their constitutional right to have their voice heard at the ballot box, and that includes our seniors," Holscher said. "Mail-in ballots or early voting often are necessary for seniors to be able to cast their ballots. Severely limiting these options, like our legislature has tried to do, can have a disproportionate impact on senior voters."

Although a Kansas Silver Haired Legislature-backed bill to legalize medical cannabis did not pass, Burton said the group plans to lobby the Legislature for it in the future.

Burton also said the group wants to see an advisory board put together for the issue made up of its members, doctors, police officers and other professionals.

"We do support medical cannabis. We don't support recreational cannabis," Burton said. "Let's make sure it's safe for the people to use, and let's give doctors the right guidance so they can know how to prescribe those to the individuals."

Schmidt said that group also advocates for senior citizens who live in rural parts of Kansas who face more difficulties getting to doctors' appointments. Schmidt and the Kansas Silver Haired Legislature see senior transportation as the solution, after success in areas such as Douglas and Johnson County.

"The elderly go to doctor appointments and need to get to the hospitals," Schmidt said. "Many of them can't drive, and so having a transportation plan is really important to them."

Organizers say they are looking for input from senior Kansans during the planning stages of the 2027 legislative session. Those interested can contact Burton at leburton@cox.net or Schmidt at cschmidt3131@gmail.com.

This story previously appeared in the Kansas Reflector.

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