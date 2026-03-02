Kansas bill would require drivers use turn signals in roundabouts — which technically isn't law yet

TOPEKA — Kansas drivers could be required to use their turn signals when navigating roundabouts under a proposed Senate bill — because, to the confusion of some legislators, that isn't already law.

Sen. Brad Starnes, a Republican from Riley — or "the roundabout guy" as he introduced himself Wednesday before the Senate Transportation Committee — introduced Senate Bill 318, which calls for drivers to use their turn signals when changing lanes or exiting a roundabout.

A few legislators asked the same question: Isn't this already a law?

Adam Siebers from the Office of Revisor of Statutes said drivers are required to use turn signals on road, but that doesn't likely apply in roundabouts.

Starnes said the bill would help drivers know the intent of everyone in a traffic circle — especially two-lane ones.

"I come in on the left-hand lane, closest to the center of the median of the roundabout, and I'm trying to make a right-hand turn off of that lane. Utilizing your turn signal to again let others know what your intent is, versus just shooting across a lane to turn off the exit," Starnes said. "Those are the concerns I have."

Sen. Joseph Claeys, R-Maize, said he was confused by two-lane roundabouts. He was concerned with how the bill would play out, because some Kansans use their turn signals in roundabouts and some don't. Claeys said he hoped law enforcement would understand that and use discretion.

Some bills that would implement changes for drivers have a section about educating the public or giving drivers a warning citation for the first year. The roundabout bill doesn't include such measures.

"I think our law enforcement groups could run public service announcements showing/demonstrating the change," Starnes said in an email to Kansas Reflector.

Starnes used to teach driver's ed. During the hearing, he said he taught his students to always use their turn signal.

"It's just a pet peeve of mine," Starnes said.

There seemed to be similar sentiments among legislators in the committee, with a few expressing verbal support.

Leawood Republican Sen. Kellie Warren: "If we could clear up some intent, I would think that would be helpful."

Committee chairman Olpe Republican Sen. Mike Argabright: "I don't have any problem about the bill."

Berryton Republican Sen. Rick Kloos: "As much as I hate them stupid things, I like the bill."

This story was originally published by Kansas Reflector.

